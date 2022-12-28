Mumbai, December 28: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a man in Malad. As per reports, the accused molested the woman on Malad railway station. The incident came to light when 22-year-old woman, a resident of Malwani confronted her molester and dragged him to the police station.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Monday at around 11.30 pm when the woman got down at platform number one of Malad railway station. After getting down from the train, the woman was exiting the platform in order to reach her residence in Malwani. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

However, while on her way to the exit, the accused identified Vijay Darade (48) pushed the woman and touched her inappropriately. In her statement to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the woman said, "When confronted, the man hurled abuses at me. I knew he was drunk, but I did not back off."

The woman, who was enraged by the accused's behaviour even slapped him. Following this, the accused pushed the woman which led to a scuffle between the two. "Passersby intervened and caught Darade. With the help of other commuters, the woman handed him over to the patrolling staff present on the platform," Anil Kadam, senior police inspector, Borivali GRP said. Gay Husband Ordered To Pay Rs 1 Lakh Damages to Wife; Mumbai Court Says Domestic Violence Could Include Sexual, Verbal, Emotional and Economic Abuse.

The police immediately arrested Darade, a resident of Dahisar. Cops said that the accused works with a private firm. "Darade has been arrested on the charge of outraging modesty of a woman under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code," Kadam added.

