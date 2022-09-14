Mumbai, September 14: In an outrageous incident, three men, who are accused of allegedly recording videos of women, have been charged with the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported Mid Day. Reportedly, videos of ten women and a minor were found on the phones of the accused. The incidents took place in 2019-2020 and the number of victims could be higher, said police.

According to the reports, the matter came to light recently when one of the accused, who resides at Darukhana in Sewri, had an argument with a local. The local realised that the accused had a video of her relative. Following this, the individual alerted the victim and the case reached the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Advocate Arrested for Stalking Woman Judge in Hamirpur.

The three accused, identified as Satish Harijan (29), Stifen Nadar (21), and Sarvana Harijan (23) were arrested and charged with voyeurism and distributing obscene items along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act while one Ramesh Harijan (26) was nabbed later for allegedly aiding the accused. All the accused are residents of Darukhana.

All four accused were in police custody till Monday. They were later sent to judicial custody after completion of 14-day police remand. Reportedly, the police have recovered over 30 videos of women from the accused’s possessions. Earlier, it was believed that the accused had used these videos to extort and demand sexual favours from the victims.

