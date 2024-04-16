Mumbai, April 16: Residents of Dharavi, Mahim, and Bandra are set to face a water supply disruption for two days, from April 18 to April 19, due to essential repair works, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced. The disruptions are part of a planned maintenance to enhance the water connection at the Dharavi Navrang Compound in the city's north division.

The repair will involve the Upper Vaitarna main channel, measuring 2,400 mm in diameter, and a 450 mm diameter channel at the Dharavi Navrang Compound. The BMC has scheduled the works to commence at 10 am on April 18 and conclude by 4 am on April 19. Areas within the H-East ward, such as Bandra Terminus and Bandra station, along with G-North's Dharavi Loop Marg, Naik Nagar, and Prem Nagar, will experience a complete water cut during this period. Additionally, parts of Dharavi, including Ganesh Mandir Marg, Dilip Kadam Marg, and Mahim Phatak Marg, will also undergo a full water cut on the evening of April 18. Mumbai Temperature Likely to Rise During 'Hottest Week of April 2024', Temperatures in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan May Cross 40 Degree Celsius Due to Extending Heatwave Conditions.

25% Reduction i n Other Areas

Certain localities, including those along 60ft and 90ft Roads, Sion-Mahim Link Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Sant Kakkaya Marg, AKG Nagar, and MP Nagar, all falling under the G North Division, will face a 25% reduction in water supply during the morning hours of April 18.

Addressing the current water supply challenges, BMC water engineer Purushottam Malwade said, "The residents of Shahu Nagar, Dharavi, have been experiencing issues with their water supply, which has led us to initiate these repair works. We anticipate that completing the cross-connection work will result in improved water pressure for the residents." He added that the goal is to complete the repairs within an 18-hour. Kailash Dhongade, G-North Assistant Engineer for the water works department, assured that completing these works would bring significant relief to the residents of Dharavi, especially during the hot summer months. Mumbai Fire: 11 Injured After Blaze Erupts at Girnar Galaxy Building in Malad.

The BMC urged residents to prepare for the upcoming water supply interruptions and thanked them for their patience and understanding as the city works to improve its water infrastructure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).