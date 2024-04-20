Mumbai, April 20: Residents of Goregaon and Kandivali in Mumbai's western suburbs are set to face a 100 per cent water cut spanning 24 hours on April 23 and April 24. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced this measure due to planned repair works involving the replacement of a 600 mm diameter water pipe with a 900 mm diameter water line at the Virwani Industrial Estate, Western Expressway, Goregaon (East).

As per a report by the Mid-Day, this upgrade aims to enhance water flow and improve the overall water supply infrastructure in the region. The operation is set to commence at 10 am on April 23 and conclude at 10 am on April 24. Acknowledging the inconvenience this may cause, the BMC has urged residents to utilise water judiciously during this period. The civic body emphasised the importance of conserving water resources and making necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of the water cut. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces Supply Disruption in Mahim, Bandra and Dharavi on April 18 & 19; 25% Reduction in Other Areas.

List of Affected Areas:

P South Ward (Tuesday, April 23): Vit Bhatti, Koyana Colony, Squatter's Colony, Sharma Estate, Cama Industrial Estate, Rohidas Nagar & Santosh Nagar, Kurar Village, Raheja Complex, Sai Baba Mandir, Vasant Valley, and more. P East Ward (Tuesday, April 23): Datta Mandir Road, Daftari Road, Khot Kuwa Road, Khot Dongari, Makrani Pada, Haji Bapsu Road, Tanaji Nagar, and more. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Remain Disrupted As BMC Undertakes Major Waterworks in Santacruz; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings. R South Ward (Tuesday, April 23): Bandongari, Kandivali (East). P South Ward (Wednesday, April 24): Pandurang Wadi, Gokuldham, Jayprakash Nagar, Naikwadi, Gogatewadi, Kanyapada, Koyana Colony, IB Patel Road, Yashodham, Santosh Nagar, Vishweshwar Road, Pravasi Industrial Estate, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Aarey Road, Shreyas Colony, and more. P East Ward (Wednesday, April 24): Pimpri Pada, Pal Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, MHB Colony, Islamiya Bazar, Janu Compound, Shantaram Talav, Omkar Layout, Chitravani, Swapnapurti, Gharkul, Gokuldham, Yashodham, Suchidham, Dindoshi Depot, AK Vaidya Road, Makrani Pada, Rani Sati Road, and more. The pipeline replacement aims to improve water flow in the region. During the operation, the pipeline will be shut down to prevent the water wastage. The BMC has assured that the replacement work is essential for enhancing the water supply infrastructure in the affected areas. Meanwhile, the BMC has removed water hyacinth from Powai Lake, having already cleared 23 per cent of the total affected area. This initiative aims to protect the lake's biodiversity and enhance its natural richness, benefiting the environment and the community.

