Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Skies with Chances of Drizzle and High of 33°C

Mumbai residents can expect a partly cloudy day with fluctuating chances of rain as we head into Friday, June 12, 2026. The day will begin with temperatures around 31°C, feeling warmer at approximately 35°C due to the prevailing humidity of 69%. A gentle breeze will be present, with wind speeds around 13 km/h. Early morning hours show a significant probability of rain, particularly between 2 AM and 6 AM, with the chance gradually decreasing as the day progresses.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Friday, 12 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 69% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Friday, 12 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 31°C Partly cloudy 57% 13 km/h 02:00 30°C Partly cloudy 96% 13 km/h 04:00 30°C Mainly clear 99% 13 km/h 06:00 30°C Clear sky 86% 13 km/h 08:00 31°C Light drizzle 65% 15 km/h 10:00 32°C Light drizzle 46% 16 km/h 12:00 33°C Light drizzle 27% 17 km/h 14:00 33°C Light drizzle 10% 17 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook indicates that the early hours of Friday will see higher chances of precipitation, with rain probabilities ranging from 57% at midnight to a peak of 99% around 4 AM. While the sky is expected to be partly cloudy initially, conditions might clear up by sunrise. However, light drizzle is forecast to persist from 8 AM onwards, with the possibility of rain decreasing to around 10% by 2 PM. Temperatures will climb steadily throughout the day, reaching a high of 33°C by midday and early afternoon. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms with a High of 35°C.

Recent weather reports suggest that the monsoon's advance may have stalled, with Mumbai possibly waiting another week for its full onset. This indicates that while scattered showers and drizzle are possible, widespread, heavy monsoon downpours might not yet be the norm. Nevertheless, residents should remain prepared for intermittent wet spells, especially during the early part of the day.

Given the humid conditions and the possibility of drizzle, it's advisable for Mumbaikars to stay hydrated and dress in light, breathable clothing. Commuters should carry umbrellas or raincoats, particularly for the morning commute, as the chance of rain is higher. While the temperature is not extreme, the 'feels like' temperature, coupled with humidity, can make it feel quite warm. Be mindful of potentially slippery roads during wet spells. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

The T20 Mumbai League is currently underway, with playoff matches and the finals drawing attention. While the exact timings of these sporting events are not specified, the weather forecast suggests that attendees and players might experience warm and humid conditions with a chance of light drizzle, especially during morning or early afternoon games. Carrying umbrellas and staying hydrated will be key for enjoying the matches.

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