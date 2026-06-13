Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Mainly Clear Skies with a High of 31°C

Mumbai residents can expect a mainly clear day on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with temperatures reaching a high of 31°C. However, the "feels like" temperature is expected to be warmer, around 35°C, due to humidity levels hovering at 71%. A gentle breeze will persist, with wind speeds around 15 km/h. While the skies will largely be clear, there is a persistent, albeit low, chance of light drizzle throughout the day, particularly in the early morning hours and continuing sporadically. This forecast comes amidst ongoing discussions and some uncertainty regarding the full onset and progress of the monsoon across Maharashtra, with recent reports indicating a potential stall in its advance.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 71% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Light drizzle 9% 15 km/h 02:00 30°C Mainly clear 16% 14 km/h 04:00 30°C Light drizzle 29% 12 km/h 06:00 30°C Clear sky 41% 14 km/h 08:00 31°C Mainly clear 49% 15 km/h 10:00 33°C Mainly clear 47% 16 km/h 12:00 33°C Clear sky 45% 18 km/h 14:00 33°C Clear sky 45% 19 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with a comfortable 30°C at midnight, accompanied by a slight chance of light drizzle and a 15 km/h wind. As the morning progresses, the temperature will gradually climb. By 8 AM, it will be 31°C with predominantly clear skies and a 49% chance of rain. The peak temperature of 33°C is anticipated between 10 AM and 2 PM, with clear skies and wind speeds nudging up to 19 km/h by the afternoon. Despite the clear conditions expected during the main part of the day, the possibility of isolated light showers, ranging from 29% to 45% chance of rain, will be present from the early hours, potentially increasing slightly around dawn before receding. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Start Leading to Clearer Skies and 35°C High.

For those venturing out in Mumbai today, it is advisable to dress in light, breathable clothing to combat the heat and humidity. Carrying an umbrella or a light raincoat is prudent, given the lingering possibility of isolated drizzles, especially if you have plans in the early morning or late evening. Staying hydrated is crucial, as the "feels like" temperature will likely make the day feel considerably warmer than the actual thermometer reading. Commuters should be aware of the potential for slightly sticky conditions, though significant disruptions due to weather are not immediately indicated by the forecast.

Recent weather observations and reports have highlighted a general sentiment of anticipation for more substantial monsoon activity across the region. While today’s forecast suggests mostly clear conditions with moderate temperatures, the underlying monsoon pattern remains a subject of focus. The interplay between the expected daytime warmth and the intermittent chances of light rain underscores the unpredictable nature of this transitional period. Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest Mumbai weather updates as the monsoon season progresses.

As the Indian Premier League season continues, outdoor cricket enthusiasts and players attending matches should prepare for warm and humid conditions. The moderate temperatures and clear skies for most of the day are generally favourable for play, but the persistent humidity will require adequate hydration and care for athletes. While no specific matches in Mumbai were highlighted in recent event summaries for today, the general weather pattern is conducive to any potential sporting events, with only the possibility of brief, light drizzles to contend with.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).