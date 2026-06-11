Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Light Drizzle and Thunderstorms Expected with a High of 33°C

Mumbai residents can expect a humid Thursday, June 11, 2026, with the weather forecast indicating light drizzle and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. The temperature is predicted to hover around 30°C, but the high humidity levels, reaching 78%, will make it feel considerably warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature of 35°C. Light winds of around 13 km/h are expected to offer little respite from the muggy conditions.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Light drizzle Humidity 78% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Light drizzle 74% 14 km/h 02:00 30°C Thunderstorm 75% 14 km/h 04:00 29°C Mainly clear 76% 9 km/h 06:00 29°C Partly cloudy 73% 8 km/h 08:00 31°C Light drizzle 67% 12 km/h 10:00 32°C Light drizzle 57% 15 km/h 12:00 33°C Overcast 35% 15 km/h 14:00 33°C Overcast 6% 15 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with light drizzle around midnight, accompanied by a 74% chance of rain and winds at 14 km/h. Early morning hours, particularly around 2 AM, show a possibility of thunderstorms, though the probability of rain remains high at 75%. As the day progresses, conditions are expected to shift. While the early morning might see clearer skies by 4 AM, partly cloudy conditions with drizzle are forecast for 6 AM and 8 AM. By mid-morning, the temperature will rise, with light drizzle and increasing winds expected around 10 AM. The afternoon will be characterised by overcast skies, with the chance of rain decreasing significantly by 2 PM, although the temperature will remain around 33°C. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Clear Skies and High Temperatures up to 43°C.

Recent weather reports suggest variability across Maharashtra, with some areas experiencing intense heatwaves while others, including parts of Mumbai, have seen forecasts for rain and thunderstorms. Local observations indicate that while the overall forecast for Mumbai today points to moderate conditions, preparedness for sudden showers and high humidity remains essential for daily activities. Earlier this week, parts of the state recorded significant heat, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the current weather patterns. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially during the early morning and late evening hours, due to the persistent chances of drizzle and potential thunderstorms. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to cope with the high humidity and the 'feels like' temperature, which will be significantly higher than the actual mercury. Staying hydrated will be crucial, particularly if venturing outdoors during the warmer parts of the day. Commuters should remain mindful of potential waterlogging in low-lying areas during heavy spells of rain, though the forecast suggests only light to moderate showers for most of the day.

For those planning outdoor activities, including the ongoing T20 Mumbai League Women's Edition, it's advisable to stay updated with the latest weather advisories. While the current forecast doesn't indicate a complete washout, intermittent rain and thunderstorms could cause delays or disruptions. The combination of heat and humidity requires attendees to take precautions against heatstroke and dehydration.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).