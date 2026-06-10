Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain

Mumbai residents can anticipate a humid Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the city experiences partly clear skies with a significant chance of scattered rainfall throughout the day. The temperature is forecast to hover around 30°C, but with a high humidity of 75%, the 'feels like' temperature could reach a more intense 36°C, demanding attention to personal comfort and hydration.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 75% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Mainly clear 54% 6 km/h 02:00 29°C Mainly clear 63% 6 km/h 04:00 28°C Light drizzle 81% 7 km/h 06:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 88% 6 km/h 08:00 29°C Moderate drizzle 82% 6 km/h 10:00 32°C Light drizzle 81% 14 km/h 12:00 32°C Light drizzle 61% 16 km/h 14:00 33°C Partly cloudy 25% 16 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with mainly clear conditions in the early hours, though the likelihood of rain will gradually increase. By 4 AM, the forecast indicates light drizzle and an 81% chance of rain. This drizzle is expected to persist through the morning, with chances of rain remaining high until around noon. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the skies may become partly cloudy, with the possibility of rain reducing slightly but still present.

Hourly forecasts show a consistent pattern of increasing humidity and a substantial probability of precipitation in the pre-dawn and morning hours. Between 2 AM and 10 AM, the chance of rain ranges from 63% to as high as 88%. While the afternoon brings slightly clearer skies with only a 25% chance of rain by 2 PM, the lingering humidity will continue to make the air feel heavy. Wind speeds are expected to be relatively light, around 7 km/h, picking up slightly to 16 km/h in the early afternoon. Palghar Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle and a High of 34°C.

Given the forecast of high humidity and intermittent drizzle, Mumbaikars should prepare for a muggy day. Lightweight, breathable clothing is advisable. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is recommended, especially for morning commutes, as the chance of light to moderate drizzle is significant. Staying hydrated will be crucial to combat the 'feels like' temperature, which will likely feel much warmer than the actual air temperature due to the humidity.

This weather pattern follows recent reports of mixed conditions across Maharashtra, with some areas experiencing heatwaves while others face monsoon-related alerts. For Mumbai, today's weather presents a typically transitional phase, requiring residents to remain aware of the fluctuating conditions and potential for light showers to impact outdoor plans.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).