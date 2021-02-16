Mumbai, February 16: Coronavirus cases in India are declining with every passing day, but, Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in the infection in the past few days. After a gap of 39 days, on February 14, 2021, the western state of India reported 4,092 COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, Mumbai also reported more than 600 coronavirus infections. Maharashtra Reports 3,670 New Coronavirus Cases, Mumbai Witnesses Sudden Increase in Daily COVID-19 Infections.

On Monday, the state witnessed more than 3,000 cases for the sixth straight day. The state termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions" after the recent spike. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 493 cases on February 15. Till now, over three lakh people contracted COVID-19 in the country's financial capital. There are reportedly 85 active containment zones in Mumbai. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Around 72,000 Healthcare Workers Vaccinated Against Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh.

Here is List of Hotspots in Mumbai:

Borivali has 408 active COVID-19 cases. Till now, 643 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Andheri, Jogeshwari West, and Vile Parle under KM Ward have the second most active cases in the financial city. There are a total of 378 active cases in these areas. Over 50 people also lost their lives due to the virus so far in these areas.

There are 345 active cases in Kandivali and Charkop areas of Mumbai, while 522 people also succumbed to the virus here.

Areas under K-East ward, including Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, and Vile Parle East have 338 active cases.

Mulund has over 290 active cases, while the death toll in this area surged to 370. Till Sunday, 202 building in the area were sealed, reported Hindustan Times.

Other most affected areas of Mumbai, include, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Vikroli, Chembur and Tilak Nagar. Describing as "alarming" the recent rise in fresh cases in some districts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed displeasure over people not following COVID-19-related guidelines.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also convened the meeting to take stock of the situation. Apart from Mumbai, COVID-19 cases in Amaravati and Pune are also rising. The recovery rate of Mumbai is around 94 percent.

