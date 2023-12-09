Mumbai, December 9: A 20-year-old youth from Thane's Waliv faked his abduction to get money from his father, but the police foiled his plan. The boy was found wandering around Vasai Phata by the cops who were looking for his alleged kidnappers. The youth had called his father, saying he had been abducted by three unidentified men demanding Rs. 30,000 for his release.

As per the report by Free Press Journal, the police said that the boy’s father, Nanalal Ramcharan Yadav, who works in a private company, filed a missing person report at the Waliv police station on the evening of Thursday, December 7, saying that his son Ankit Kumar had gone missing. The situation escalated when the father told the police that his son had called him and said that he was held captive by three unknown men who wanted Rs. 30,000 for his freedom. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Police Foil Scamsters Attempt, Block Rs 80 Lakh of Victims of Cyber Fraud With Help of Cyber Helpline Team; Share Tips To Stay Safe and Alert.

Youth Stages Fakes Kidnapping

Using his phone, the boy called his father and sent him a WhatsApp screenshot of a UPI QR code, asking him to scan and pay the ransom. The Waliv police took the matter seriously and deployed four teams headed by API Sachin Sanap and overseen by senior police inspector Jayram Ranavare to search the area and find the boy and his kidnappers. The team also used their informers and electronic tracking to get some clues about the case. Mumbai Police Save Man From Malad Doing Online Search for ‘Ways To Commit Suicide’ After Being Alerted by Interpol.

The police found Ankit wandering around Vasai Phata after a few hours. “Ankit confessed that he had faked his abduction to get some money,” said API Sachin Sanap. The QR code was linked to a nearby shop. Ankit had devised the plan of his self-kidnapping for money by himself. The police gave him some advice and caution before returning him to his father.

