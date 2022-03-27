Mumbai, March 27: On Sunday, citizens from across the city took part in the 'Sunday Streets' initiative started by the Mumbai Police in order to allow local residents to engage in activities such as yoga, cycling, walking, skating among others on the streets of Mumbai.

The event took place from 6 am to 10 am across six locations in Mumbai including places such as Marine Drive, Linking Road, Mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund, and BKC. People from all walks of life participated in the 'Sunday Streets' event and were seen enjoying cycling, skating, singing and yoga as the streets remained shut for traffic. India Successfully Test Fires Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile off Odisha Coast.

Here's how Mumbaikars celebrated 'Sunday Streets':

People perform yoga at Mind Space Road in Goregaon

Visuals from Marine Drive

Citizens join in large numbers

Father-Daughter duo enjoy singing session at Lokhandwala

