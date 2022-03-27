Mumbai, March 27: On Sunday, citizens from across the city took part in the 'Sunday Streets' initiative started by the Mumbai Police in order to allow local residents to engage in activities such as yoga, cycling, walking, skating among others on the streets of Mumbai.

The event took place from 6 am to 10 am across six locations in Mumbai including places such as Marine Drive, Linking Road, Mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund, and BKC. People from all walks of life participated in the 'Sunday Streets' event and were seen enjoying cycling, skating, singing and yoga as the streets remained shut for traffic. India Successfully Test Fires Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile off Odisha Coast.

Here's how Mumbaikars celebrated 'Sunday Streets':

People perform yoga at Mind Space Road in Goregaon

Thank you for participating in #SundayStreets initiative - Gr8 to see enthusiastic #Mumbaikars! https://t.co/K7sj856eWI — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 27, 2022

Visuals from Marine Drive

Citizens join in large numbers

The Excitement & Participation will continue as such every #SundayStreets onwards - We expect #Mumbaikars to join in more numbers. Thank you @premalpipalia Ji 😃👍🏻 https://t.co/RLSJLA6Rs9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 27, 2022

Father-Daughter duo enjoy singing session at Lokhandwala

Glad to see duo Father & Lil Champ singing #GulabiAnkhein on back road of Lokhandwala. Thank you for joining us on #SundayStreets initiative.#MumbaiMoments pic.twitter.com/Uh36vlRcRG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 27, 2022

