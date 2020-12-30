Mumbai, December 30: Red double-decker buses operated by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport or BEST are seen as an icon for Mumbai. BEST's double-decker buses transport thousands of commuters within Mumbai city daily. But, BEST has decided to discontinue running these old buses as they do not meet the BS6 emission benchmark. According to a report, BEST will auction these iconic buses. BEST to Scrap 535 Buses in Mumbai by Year End.

Double-decker buses have been running in Mumbai since 1937. Currently, BEST operates its double-decker buses on seven different routes across Mumbai. The company has 120 double-decker buses. Of them, however, 100 have been decommissioned and are currently up for auction. Don't worry, Mumbai is not going to lose one of its biggest icons. BEST will purchase 100 new double-decker buses with advanced features. BEST Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into Overhead Railing Near Kalina University Amid Heavy Rains in Mumbai; Watch Video.

Mumbai Icon Double-Decker Buses to be Auctioned:

Sad pics of old Mumbai double decker buses lined up for auction! Orders for new ones are being processed though. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/R07Ja4InIW — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 30, 2020

BEST will start operating 100 new advanced double-decker buses in Mumbai in a phased manner in 2021, NDTV reported on Wednesday. Modelled after the AEC Routemaster buses that are operational in London, the old double-decker buses in Mumbai were manufactured by Ashok Leyland. Mumbai is among six Indian cities where double-decker buses operate today. Other cities are Kolkata, Vadodara, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

BEST had in past attempted to suspend the operation of double-decker buses. However, protests and public sentiments forced the company to continue with the service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).