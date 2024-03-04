Chennai, March 4: A man who was angry over his lover’s decision to marry someone else tried to kill her and himself by setting himself on fire and hugging her in Thanjavur on Saturday night, the police said. The man, identified as C Ravikumar (40), had been in a relationship with S Sharmila Banu (38), who was separated from her husband and living with her two children in a rented house in the South Rampart area.

According to The New Indian Express report, Sharmila had recently decided to end her relationship with Ravikumar and marry another person. This enraged Ravikumar, who visited her house, poured kerosene on himself and lit a matchstick. He then hugged Sharmila, who was trying to escape and attempted to burn her along with him. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Burnt to Death by Jilted Lover in Chennai for Rejecting His Proposal; Accused Arrested.

Neighbours Rush to Help

The neighbours, who heard their screams, rushed to the spot and doused the fire. They then took the injured couple to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for treatment.

The police said that Ravikumar suffered 70-80% burns and Sharmila suffered 30-40% burns. They are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment. The Thanjavur Town West police have registered a case of attempted murder and are investigating the matter. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Robbed, Stabbed to Death by Partner in Tiruttani for Refusing to Give Money To Clear His Debt.

In another shocking incident, a 25-year-old female techie was chained and burnt to death, allegedly by a transman, in the suburbs of Chennai. The half-charred body of R. Nandini, 25, was recovered at Thalambur on Saturday night. According to police, she was chained and had deep injuries from a blade on her neck, hands and legs.

Police arrested a 27-year-old transman, who allegedly killed the woman for turning down his proposal. The accused, identified as Vetrimaran and Nandini, both natives of Madurai, had been working in a software company in Thoraipakkam for the last few months. They had become friends and later fell in love.

