Mussoorie: Delhi IT Professional Found Dead in Homestay, Husband Says She Was Found in Pool of Urine With Blood Oozing From Nose

A 27-year-old IT professional from Delhi was found dead at a homestay in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, with police saying she was discovered unresponsive on the floor of her room with blood reportedly coming from her nose. The woman, identified as P Radha Gayatri, had travelled to the hill town with her husband when the incident occurred.

Police said the body was found at a homestay in the Tipridhar area, and the cause of death remains unknown. Authorities have ordered a detailed post-mortem examination and forensic analysis to determine the circumstances surrounding the case.

Couple Had Arrived at Mussourie Homestay a Day Earlier

According to police, Gayatri worked with an IT firm in Gurugram and lived in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar East. Her husband, Soumya Sricharan, is also employed in the IT sector and works in Pune. The couple, who married on November 8, 2025, had travelled from Delhi to Uttarakhand on a holiday. Police said they first visited Rishikesh before arriving at Kiana Homestay in the Tipridhar area of Mussoorie late on June 14. They checked into a room named "Bliss" at around 11:30 pm.

According to the husband's statement to investigators, the couple consumed alcohol during the night and went to sleep at around 3:30 am. He told police that when he woke up the next morning, he found his wife naked and unresponsive on the floor. According to his account, she was lying in a pool of urine and blood was oozing from her nose.

He immediately informed the homestay management, following which Mussoorie Police and a 108 ambulance team were alerted. A pharmacist attached to the ambulance examined the woman and declared her dead at the scene, police said.

Bloodstains, Liquor Bottles Recovered From Room

Police said the woman's body was found on the floor of the room without clothes. During the initial examination of the scene, officers reportedly found bloodstains on a bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were also recovered from the room.

A forensic team visited the homestay and collected evidence for further examination. Investigators have not disclosed whether there were any signs of violence or struggle inside the room.

The body has been sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun for post-mortem examination. Given the nature of the case, police have requested that the autopsy be conducted by a panel of doctors and recorded on video.

Officials said the findings of the post-mortem and forensic examination will be crucial in determining the cause of death. Both Gayatri and Sricharan are originally from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the woman's family has been informed about the incident and is expected to assist with the investigation. As of now, no complaint has been filed by family members. Authorities have also questioned the husband and homestay staff as part of the ongoing investigation. Police maintain that the cause of death remains unknown and that conclusions will be drawn only after the medical and forensic reports are received.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).