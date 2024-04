Muzaffarnagar, April 14: About 30 people are feared trapped inside a building that collapsed in UP's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday evening. An NDRF team is reaching the incident site while local people have started rescue operations. All senior administrative officers are also reaching the spot.

According to the information, this building is located in the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar. The roof of the building suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon when several labourers were working at the site. Uttar Pradesh: Under Construction Building Collapses in Lucknow, Police Present at Spot (Watch Videos).

Six labourers have been taken out from the debris. However, there is still a possibility of many workers being trapped inside and efforts are being made to extricate the workers from inside. Rajasthan Building Collapse: Five Feared Trapped After Building Collapses Near Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Watch Video).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed officials to reach the spot and provide all necessary help and treatment to the injured persons. More details are awaited.

