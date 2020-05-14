Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur Highway Accident: 6 Migrant Labourers Walking Along Highway Killed After Speeding Bus Runs Over Them

Migrant Labourers Killed (Photo Credits: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh, May 14: In a tragic incident, six migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway killed after a speeding bus ran over them late on Wednesday night. The incident took place near Ghalauli check-post. According to an ANI update, a case has been registered against the unknown bus driver.

A few days earlier in a similar tragic incident, five migrant workers died and 15 others were injured in an accident that took place near Narsinghpur village in Madhya Pradesh. The mishap took place when a mango-laden truck carrying the migrant labourers overturned in Narsinghpur village. All of them were tested for coronavirus after one labourer showed symptoms. Aurangabad Train Accident: 16 Migrant Labourers Killed After Empty Rake of Goods Wagon Runs Over Them Near Karmad.

6 Migrant Workers Killed After Speeding Bus Runs Over Them:

6 migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway killed after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. Case registered against unknown bus driver. pic.twitter.com/s81e7gpYkH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2020

Earlier this month, an empty rake of goods wagon ran over 16 migrant labourers who were sleeping on the rail tracks in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The incident happened near Karmad. According to details by a railway official, the freight train ran over 16 migrant labourers between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Divison of South Central Railway.