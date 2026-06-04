Muzaffarpur Prasad Hospital Fire: 3 Dead, Over 20 Patients Injured After Blaze Engulfs ICU; Short Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos)

A major fire broke out at Prasad Hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district in the early hours of Thursday, leaving at least three people dead and more than 20 patients injured. The blaze reportedly spread rapidly through the hospital building, with thick smoke engulfing the ICU and other wards, triggering panic among patients, attendants, and medical staff.

According to officials, emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched a large-scale rescue operation to evacuate patients trapped inside the smoke-filled hospital. Critically ill patients were shifted to nearby medical facilities for further treatment, while authorities continue to verify the condition and whereabouts of all those admitted at the time of the incident. Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: 17 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Dead in Delhi Restaurant Blaze.

Muzaffarpur Prasad Hospital Fire (Disturbing Visuals)

मुजफ्फरपुर के प्रसाद हॉस्पिटल के ICU में लगी भीषण आग ने दिल दहला दिया। हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत की खबर है, जबकि कई मरीज आग की चपेट में आए। अस्पतालों में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था और फायर सेफ्टी मानकों पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। दिवंगतों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना। प्रशासन से निष्पक्ष… pic.twitter.com/0gZPFHnnb2 — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) June 4, 2026

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said three deaths have been confirmed so far, though the final casualty figure may change as the investigation progresses. He added that the hospital's ICU in-charge was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at another hospital.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit involving the oxygen unit and monitoring systems, though officials have stressed that the exact cause will be determined only after a detailed investigation. Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Case: Delhi Police Arrest Hotel Owner Lavkesh Bajaj After Blaze Kills 21 in South Delhi.

Fire Officer RN Pandey said the department received information about the blaze around 3 a.m. and dispatched nearly a dozen fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters reportedly broke open doors and windows to rescue patients from the ICU, which had been completely filled with dense smoke.

Meanwhile, relatives of patients have raised serious allegations against the hospital administration, claiming some staff members were missing during the emergency and that several families are still searching for their loved ones. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Indian Observer), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).