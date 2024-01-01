Chandigarh, January 1: Punjab Police officer Dalbir Singh Deol, also an Arjuna awardee weightlifter and Asian Games gold medallist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jalandhar on Monday, officials said. According to police, he was posted at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). He was out for New Year celebrations on Saturday evening. Jammu and Kashmir: Three Men Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Poonch Encounter Site

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma told the media that Singh was hit by a vehicle after being dropped by his acquaintances late Sunday night. His body was found near Basti Bawa Khel here. Deol won gold in weightlifting at the Asian Games and was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000. Junmoni Rabha Death Case: CBI to Probe Assam Female Cop's ‘Mysterious’ Death

On December 16, he had opened fire in an inebriated state after a fight with residents of Basti Ibrahim Khan village in Jalandhar who objected to his drinking in public.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2024 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).