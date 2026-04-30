Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of April 30 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery of April 30? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon declare the results for the Dear Star Thursday weekly draw. The 1:00 PM draw serves as the first major event in the state's daily lottery schedule, offering a top prize of INR 1 crore. Thousands of participants across the country are awaiting the live announcement, which will be followed by the "Dear Supreme" draw at 6:00 PM and the "Dear Fame" draw at 8:00 PM.

The Nagaland State Lottery is known for its tiered reward system, designed to provide winning opportunities to a large number of participants. The Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery follows a standardised prize format, including the INR 1 crore jackpot. Tickets for Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday lottery are priced at a nominal INR 6, making it one of the most accessible state-run lotteries in India. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery of today. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of April 29, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery Here:

The official results of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery are typically released in a PDF format shortly after the live draw concludes. Participants can verify their ticket numbers through the following official platforms, including nagalandlotteries.com and the Lottery Sambad portal. Nagaland lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Star Thursday lottery, which has been provided above. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Winners of the Dear Star Thursday lottery draw are advised to verify their numbers against the official government gazette to confirm their win. It must be noted that prize claims must be initiated within 30 days of the result declaration. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Star Thursday Result 1 PM", "Lottery Sambad Today Result 30-04-2026", "Nagaland Lottery Dear Star 1 PM Live", "Nagaland Dear Star Thursday Winning Numbers", "Lottery Sambad" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).