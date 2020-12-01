Nagaland, December 1: Nagaland is celebrating its 58th statehood day on Tuesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians have extended their wishes on the occasion of the state formation day. Nagaland became the 16th state of India on 1 December 1963.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah,  CM of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio extended their greetings to the people of Nagaland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful state scales new heights of progress in the years to come."

This year due to the coronavirus outbreak, it will be a low-key event. The main programme of the statehood day celebrations will be held with limited invitees at the Secretariat Plaza where Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be present.

