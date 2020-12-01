Nagaland, December 1: Nagaland is celebrating its 58th statehood day on Tuesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians have extended their wishes on the occasion of the state formation day. Nagaland became the 16th state of India on 1 December 1963.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio extended their greetings to the people of Nagaland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful state scales new heights of progress in the years to come."

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The people of Nagaland are known for their courage and kindness. Their culture is exemplary and so is their contribution to India’s progress. Praying for Nagaland’s continuous development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

Check Amit Shah's tweet:

Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful state scales new heights of progress in the years to come. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2020

CM Neiphiu Rio greeted on the Nagaland Statehood Day:

On the 58th Statehood Day, I extend my greetings to the people of the State. As we celebrate this historic day, we remember with gratitude those leaders who by their sacrifices, foresightedness and determination ensured the creation of #Nagaland State as the 16th State of India. pic.twitter.com/dwCICCtgxU — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 1, 2020

Here's what Vijay Tendulkar tweeted:

On this day, Nagaland attained statehood with the enactment of the state of Nagaland Act in 1962 by the Parliament. Best wishes to all the people of Nagaland on the foundation day which is symbol of diversity.#Nagaland #tuesdayvibe #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/iJReF6E6Zh — Vinay Tendulkar (@TendulkarBJP) December 1, 2020

Dr Jitendra Singh wishing on Statehood Day:

This year due to the coronavirus outbreak, it will be a low-key event. The main programme of the statehood day celebrations will be held with limited invitees at the Secretariat Plaza where Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be present.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).