Nagpur Shocker: 3 Including 2 Minors Steal Luxury Bath Fittings Worth INR 11.39 Lakh To Gift iPhones to Girlfriends; Arrested

The Kalamna police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have apprehended three individuals, including two minors, for allegedly burglarising a commercial warehouse and stealing luxury sanitary fittings valued at INR 11.39 lakh. According to law enforcement authorities, the suspects executed the robbery to fund the purchase of high-end Apple iPhones for their girlfriends. The incident took place during the intervening night of May 27 and May 28, at a storage facility located in the Kalamna area of the city.

The Warehouse Break-In by the Accused

The targeted facility belongs to Rahul Ceramics Private Limited, a prominent regional retailer dealing in tiles and bath accessories. Investigators reported that the suspects gained entry to the premises by cutting through the tin roofing on the second floor of the warehouse. Nagpur Shocker: Newlywed Woman Strangled to Death Over Dowry Harassment in Maharashtra.

Once inside, the individuals dismantled and made away with premium designer faucets, domestic plumbing fixtures, and specialised agricultural fittings. The total value of the stolen goods was officially logged at INR 11.39 lakh. The burglary was discovered the following morning by warehouse owner Rahul Jaichand Brahma, who promptly approached the local police station after noticing the damaged roof sheets.

CCTV Tracking by Police and Arrests of Accused

Upon receiving the formal complaint, the Kalamna police initiated a technical investigation. Detection teams reviewed footage from more than 25 CCTV cameras positioned across major arterial roads and commercial blocks around the vicinity. The forensic video analysis and local intelligence mapping successfully led investigators to the suspects. The adults among the accused group have been identified as 38-year-old Irfan Ali, also known as Immu Ramzan Ali, a resident of the Yashodharanagar locality. Two underage boys were also formally detained in connection with the operation. Nagpur Shocker: Son Kills Man for Abusing His Mother in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Motive Disclosed During Interrogation

During custodial questioning, the trio admitted to their involvement in the logistics and execution of the warehouse robbery. Investigators revealed that one of the minors had alleged he was under sustained social pressure from his partner (girlfriend) to gift her an iPhone. Lacking the independent financial means to make the purchase, he planned the burglary alongside his associates. "The accused admitted that the theft was committed to arrange money for purchasing iPhones for their girlfriends," stated Santosh Kumar Ramlod, Police Sub-Inspector at Kalamna Police Station, confirming the unusual motive behind the operation.

The Kalamna police station has reported the recovery of the stolen sanitary hardware. Legal proceedings against the adult accused and relevant juvenile justice documentation for the minors are currently being compiled as the comprehensive investigation continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).