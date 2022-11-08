Nagpur, November 8: In yet another incident of harassment of animal feeders, a man was beaten mercilessly by three persons for feeding stray dogs in the Zingabai Takli locality. The attackers and the victim are residents of the same area. According to a report published by the Times of India, the trio attacked the victim citing that the feeding is responsible for the increased population of stray dogs in the area.

As per the reports, the complainant, identified as Vikas Malwar (33) alleged that the trio - Rajesh Meher, Rahul Parse, and Khushal Wanjari assaulted him a day before. Malwar added that he has been feeding the stray dogs in front of his house for the last four years. The incident took place on Sunday at around 11:15 pm when Meher started shouting at the victim and demanded that the stray dogs shall be taken inside the victim's house. Uttar Pradesh: Brave Dog Saves Owner From Snake Attack in Mirzapur, Kills Reptile.

Later, Parse approached the spot and slapped the victim before kicking a pregnant dog. He also pelted stones at the dogs, who then ran away. After this, Wanjari joined the duo and thrashed the victim. Malwar alleged that one of the accused also slapped his sister-in-law. Noida Dog Menace: Ten Strays Caught From Lotus Boulevard Society After One-Year-Old Boy Was Mauled to Death.

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has already taken concrete steps to stop the harassment of the feeders. In its directives to cops, AWBI has asked police to ensure people showing compassion towards animals are not harassed. And if a harassment case comes up, cops must take action.

