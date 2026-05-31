Nagpur Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, High 40°C on June 1, 2026

Nagpur is set to experience predominantly clear skies and continued warm temperatures on Monday, June 1, 2026, with the Nagpur weather forecast indicating a high of 40°C and a low of 30°C. While the chance of rain stands at a modest 27%, conditions are expected to be largely dry, with a maximum wind speed of 18 km/h. Residents can anticipate a hot day, especially during the afternoon hours when temperatures are forecast to peak.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Nagpur, Maharashtra — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 40°C Low 30°C Conditions Mainly clear Chance of Rain 27% Max Wind 18 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Nagpur — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 03:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 06:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 09:00 36°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 12:00 39°C Clear sky 4% 8 km/h 15:00 40°C Mainly clear 19% 7 km/h 18:00 36°C Clear sky 24% 18 km/h 21:00 35°C Clear sky 11% 10 km/h

The day will begin with cool pre-dawn temperatures around 31°C, gradually climbing as the sun rises. By 9:00 AM, the Nagpur temperature is expected to reach 36°C. The mercury will continue its ascent, hitting the day's high of 40°C around 3:00 PM. Although the sky will be mainly clear, there's a slight increase in the probability of isolated showers later in the afternoon, reaching 19% by 3:00 PM and peaking at 24% around 6:00 PM, coinciding with a slight uptick in wind speed to 18 km/h. Evenings will offer minimal respite, with temperatures remaining in the mid-30s.

Recent weather reports for the Vidarbha region have highlighted intense heatwaves, with some areas experiencing temperatures exceeding 45°C. While tomorrow's forecast for Nagpur suggests a slightly milder peak temperature, the prevailing heat conditions necessitate caution. The limited chance of rain means that heat management will be a primary concern for Nagpur residents throughout the day. Travellers should be aware that adverse weather conditions have recently led to flight diversions in the region, though tomorrow's forecast does not indicate immediate disruptions.

For those venturing out on June 1, 2026, practical advice includes staying hydrated and minimizing direct sun exposure, particularly between noon and 4:00 PM. Lightweight, breathable cotton clothing is recommended to combat the heat. Commuters should be prepared for warm conditions during their travel. The relatively low chance of rain suggests that outdoor activities can proceed as planned, but it's always wise to stay updated with the latest Nagpur weather update, as localized showers can occur unexpectedly. The forecast for Nagpur indicates a day where managing the heat will be paramount.

The upcoming Vidarbha Pro T20 League in Nagpur, scheduled to commence soon, might see its early matches played under these hot and clear conditions. Players and organizers will need to ensure adequate hydration and shade facilities to mitigate the effects of the high temperatures. While recent weather has seen varied conditions across Maharashtra, including thunderstorms and hailstorms in some parts, Nagpur's immediate outlook remains dominantly hot and dry, barring a slight chance of passing showers later in the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).