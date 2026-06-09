Nagpur Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Overcast Morning Gives Way to Hot and Clear Afternoon with High of 42°C

Nagpur residents can expect a predominantly overcast sky and warm conditions throughout Tuesday, June 09, 2026, as the region navigates through early summer weather patterns. The day will commence with a moderate temperature of 36°C, which will feel a touch warmer at 38°C due to the prevailing humidity. While the overall humidity is forecast at 36%, the thick cloud cover is expected to dominate the morning sky. A gentle breeze will provide some respite, with wind speeds anticipated around 16 km/h. This Nagpur weather update highlights the need for residents to stay informed as the day progresses and the mercury begins to climb.

Current Weather in Nagpur, Maharashtra — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 36°C Feels Like 38°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 36% Wind Speed 16 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Nagpur — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 37°C Overcast 0% 15 km/h 12:00 40°C Mainly clear 0% 10 km/h 14:00 42°C Mainly clear 0% 8 km/h 16:00 41°C Mainly clear 5% 11 km/h 18:00 40°C Partly cloudy 5% 8 km/h 20:00 38°C Partly cloudy 2% 9 km/h 22:00 36°C Clear sky 2% 11 km/h 00:00 35°C Clear sky 2% 10 km/h

Nagpur, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a dynamic shift as the day unfolds. By 10:00 AM, the temperature will inch up to 37°C under continued overcast skies, with no significant chance of rain and winds at 15 km/h. The early afternoon, specifically around noon and 2:00 PM, will see a significant clearing of the skies, leading to mainly clear conditions. Temperatures will surge, reaching a peak of 40°C at 12:00 PM and climbing further to 42°C by 2:00 PM. During these hotter hours, wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, with minimal chances of rain, offering little relief from the rising heat. This prediction for Nagpur temperature is crucial for planning outdoor activities.

As the day progresses into the late afternoon and early evening, the weather will begin to change again. By 4:00 PM, temperatures will remain high at 41°C, with mainly clear skies persisting but a slight, 5% chance of rain emerging. Wind speeds are expected to be around 11 km/h. By 6:00 PM, conditions will shift to partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping slightly to 40°C and the chance of rain remaining at 5%. This gradual cloud build-up signals a potential shift in the otherwise clear afternoon.

Looking towards the night, the forecast for Nagpur indicates a cooling trend under clearer skies. By 8:00 PM, temperatures will be around 38°C with partly cloudy conditions and a marginal 2% chance of precipitation, accompanied by winds of 9 km/h. The overnight hours will see further cooling, with the temperature dropping to 36°C by 10:00 PM and reaching 35°C by midnight. The sky is predicted to be clear, with a persistent low 2% chance of rain and winds around 10-11 km/h. This Nagpur weather update suggests a comfortable end to the day after a potentially hot afternoon, with clear skies facilitating stargazing opportunities.

For residents of Nagpur, Tuesday, 09 June 2026, calls for preparedness against both heat and potential brief showers. Light, breathable clothing is advisable for the day's warmth, especially during the afternoon peak when temperatures could reach as high as 42°C. Staying hydrated is paramount. While the chance of rain is generally low throughout the day, the slight increase in probability during the late afternoon and evening warrants carrying an umbrella or light rain protection, particularly for the commute home. Commuters should be mindful of the fluctuating temperatures and the feel-like factor, ensuring they have adequate provisions to stay cool and comfortable. This Nagpur weather forecast encourages proactive measures against the elements.

This Nagpur weather update provides a comprehensive overview for the day. While significant rainfall is not expected, the fluctuating temperature and humidity levels, combined with overcast skies in the morning and clearing in the afternoon, demand attention. Residents are advised to check the latest Nagpur weather forecast for any last-minute changes, especially concerning the low but present chance of rain. The overall conditions point towards a warm day with a comfortable transition into the night, a typical pattern for this time of year in Nagpur.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).