Nagpur Weather June 3: High of 40°C, Mainly Clear Skies Expected
Nagpur weather forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, predicts a high of 40°C and a low of 30°C with mainly clear skies. Find out the hourly outlook, chance of rain (31%), and wind speed. Stay updated on Nagpur temperature and prepare for a hot day with possible isolated showers. This Nagpur weather
Nagpur residents can expect a predominantly clear sky and warm conditions on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach a sweltering 40°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 30°C. While the day is expected to be mainly clear, there is a 31% chance of rain, suggesting isolated or brief showers might occur, particularly in the afternoon.
|Tomorrow's Forecast for Nagpur, Maharashtra — Wednesday, 03 June 2026
High
40°C
Low
30°C
Conditions
Mainly clear
Chance of Rain
31%
Max Wind
14 km/h
|Hourly Forecast for Nagpur — Wednesday, 03 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|33°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|7 km/h
|03:00
|31°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|3 km/h
|06:00
|31°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|5 km/h
|09:00
|36°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|7 km/h
|12:00
|40°C
|Mainly clear
|5%
|11 km/h
|15:00
|40°C
|Mainly clear
|20%
|12 km/h
|18:00
|38°C
|Clear sky
|29%
|14 km/h
|21:00
|36°C
|Clear sky
|12%
|7 km/h
Nagpur, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The hourly outlook for Nagpur weather indicates a gradual increase in temperature from early morning. Starting at 33°C at midnight, the mercury will dip slightly to 31°C by 3 AM before climbing steadily. By 9 AM, temperatures will be around 36°C, continuing to rise to the day's peak of 40°C by noon. The afternoon, from 12 PM to 3 PM, will remain hot with highs of 40°C, and the chance of rain increasing to 20% by 3 PM. As the evening progresses, the temperature will slightly decrease, with a 29% chance of rain at 6 PM, dropping to 12% by 9 PM, when the temperature will be around 36°C. The maximum wind speed is predicted to be 14 km/h, offering minimal respite from the heat.
Recent local weather reports have indicated a significant heatwave gripping the Vidarbha region, with temperatures soaring above 45°C in some areas and many cities experiencing heat close to 42°C. Although the forecast for June 3rd shows a slight moderation compared to the most severe reports, the high temperatures still warrant caution. Some reports also suggested a pause in pre-monsoon showers, which aligns with the predominantly clear forecast for Nagpur.
For those planning their day in Nagpur tomorrow, it is advisable to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Light, cotton clothing is recommended. Commuters should be prepared for warm conditions throughout the day. Given the possibility of isolated showers, carrying an umbrella might be prudent for those venturing out during the latter half of the day. The Vidarbha Pro T20 League is scheduled, and players and spectators should be mindful of the heat. Staying updated on the Nagpur weather update will be key to enjoying outdoor activities safely.
This Nagpur weather forecast for June 3rd paints a picture of a hot day with clear skies, punctuated by a moderate chance of afternoon showers. Residents should prepare for high temperatures while remaining aware of the possibility of brief rainfall. The overall Nagpur temperature trend indicates a continuation of warm summer conditions.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).