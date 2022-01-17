Kolhapur, Jan 17: Veteran political leader of Peasants & Workers Party (PWP), an ex-cabinet minister and a four-time legislator, Prof Narayan Dnyandeo Patil passed away following a brief illness, party leaders said here on Monday.

Battling from a recent brain haemorrhage, he breathed his last at a private hospital here early on Monday, aged 93.

Earlier, the fiery leader - who spent over seven decades in public life - was infected by Covid-19 and had recovered from it despite his advanced age. Shanti Devi, Social Worker From Odisha, Dies at 88; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief and Offers Condolences on the Demise.

He dedicated his life to the cause of farmers, peasants, mill-workers, casual labourers, the deprived and downtrodden in society and served as Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council for four terms, and served as a minister from 1978-1990.

