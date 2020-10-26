New Delhi, October 26: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter sharing a newspaper clip on the burning of PM Modi's effigies in Punjab on Sunday and wrote, "This happened all over Punjab yesterday. It’s sad that Punjab is feeling such anger towards PM. This is a very dangerous precedent and is bad for our country. PM should reach out, listen and give a healing touch quickly." Punjab Farmers Burn Effigies of PM Modi, Union Govt.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) members burned the effigy of PM Modi and influential business tycoons on Dusshera in several cities of Punjab including numbers. Bharatiya Kisan Union has recently called PM Modi 'Kisano ka Ravana'. They were protesting against the new agriculture laws, passed recently in the parliament, calling it anti-farmers. PB-FARM-YOUTH CONG Farm Bills: Punjab Youth Cong to Burn Modi's Effigy on Dussehra.

Read The Tweet Here:

This happened all over Punjab yesterday. It’s sad that Punjab is feeling such anger towards PM. This is a very dangerous precedent and is bad for our country. PM should reach out, listen and give a healing touch quickly. pic.twitter.com/XvH6f7Vtht — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 26, 2020

The protest were held at Patiala, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Ludhiana, Moga, Jalandhar, Muktsar and other districts as villagers made 20-30-foot tall effigies of Modi and business tycoons and set them on fire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).