Raipur, October 20: The Chhattisgarh government is acting on war-footing to prevent the further depletion of groundwater resources -- which have sunk to alarming levels. The forest and water department officials are coordinating to implement the Narva Development Scheme, under the Narva Garuva Ghurwa Baari Vikas Yojana, whereby the government is aiming at reviving hundreds o groundwater resources including those based in forest areas. Interesting Facts About Rajendra Singh, the 'Waterman of India' Whose Conservation Efforts Earned Him Magsaysay Award.

Under the initiative, the Chhattisgarh government is aiming to revive 4,28,827 hectares of groundwater reservoirs - most of which falls under the state's thick green cover. For the quick implementation of project, a provisional budget of Rs 160.95 crore has been earmarked from the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Protection Authority (CAMPA).

The amount has also been used for building 10,77,000 land enrichment structures. The government has, so far, revived 3,12,000 hectares of land after successful treatment. Nearly 86 percent of the revival work has been completed, India Today reported. A total of 1,089 drains in forest areas is targeted to be built by end of the fiscal.

Further, the government has completed 12,64,000 groundwater augmentation structures work this year, at a cost of Rs 209 crore in 2020-21, the report claimed.

State Forest Minister Mohammed Akbar, while speaking to reporters, said over 25 lakh groundwater augmentation structures will be constructed by next year. The cost is estimated at Rs 370 crore, and would be spend from the Campa Fund.

"With this, 313 water catchment areas of 1,995 drains, comprising of 7 lakh 4 thousand hectares of land will be treated and enriched with structures including stop dam, check dams, gliplugs, dykes and loose boulder check dams," he was further reported as saying.

The Narva development plan is one of the projects that is considered to be closely monitored by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The culmination of project is expected to increase groundwater reserves, improve livestock development and provide a boost to organic cultivation of vegetables and fruits.

