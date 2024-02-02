Nerul, February 2: In a distressing incident in Navi Mumbai, four dead flamingos were discovered on Thursday morning near Nerul Jetty, a popular habitat for the birds and a favourite spot for nature enthusiasts. A similar incident occurred last year when a dead flamingo was found at the same location.

The cause of the deaths is believed to be a nearly 20-feet tall signboard installed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on the road leading to the jetty, reported Hindustan Times. The signboard obstructs the flight path of the birds to the nearby wetlands, causing them to collide with the metal structure and fall to their deaths. Chinese 'Spy' Pigeon Released: Pigeon Held Captive for Eight Months on Suspicion of Being China's Spy Released From 'Jail' After PETA Intervention.

Manish Pitkar, a marathon runner, was among the first to spot the dead birds. He reported seeing a flock of flamingos flying by, with some failing to notice the signboard and colliding with it. Of the six birds that fell, two managed to recover and fly away, while the others succumbed to their injuries. Animals Stolen From Mumbai Zoo: Pythons, Monitor Lizards Worth Lakhs Go Missing From Marine Aqua Zoo in Dadar's Shivaji Park Area; Case Registered.

The incident has sparked outrage among activists who had previously raised concerns about the placement of the signboard.

Environmental activist advocate Pradeep Patole has reached out to the state government, urging them to either remove the signboard or reduce its height.

Activist BN Kumar emphasised the need for citizens to follow proper procedures in the event of bird deaths, as flamingos are migratory birds protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He suggested that the bodies should have been taken for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

CIDCO’s Joint Managing Director, Kilas Shinde, has assured that they will investigate the matter and take necessary corrective measures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).