Navi Mumbai, December 8: In a horrifying incident, a beggar on the streets of Mumbai allegedly smashed a glass beer bottle on the head of a 21-year-old college girl and tried to pierce her abdomen while she was waiting at a bus stand in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The victim, Nisha Kumbhar suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The police have arrested the accused who appears to be unstable.

According to a report in Times of India, the incident unfolded on December 4 when the victim Nisha Kumbhar, a resident of Airoli and a SYBA student of JVM Mehta College had gone to Sterling College in Nerul where she was assigned the examination centre for her 5th semester. Mumbai: Drunk Man Throws Stones at AC Local Train Near Dombivli, Injures Woman Passenger; Arrested.

"As the exam was scheduled for 2:30 pm, she waited at the bus stop near Haware Centurion mall with her friend. While she was waiting at the bus stop, the beggar came at around 1:30 pm and hit her with an empty beer bottle, without any provocation", senior inspector of Nerul police station, Tanaji Bhagat said.

The accused identified as 26-year-old Imam Hassan Samshud reportedly also tried to stab her in the abdomen but was stopped by the people nearby who came to the girl's rescue. The assailant immediately fled the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. Samshud was arrested a day after the incident. Mumbai: Man Claims He Was Denied Entry to Virat Kohli's Restaurant for Wearing Traditional ‘Veshti’ in Juhu, Video Surfaces.

Police told the publication that that the accused appears to be mentally unstable and has been charged with attempted murder, a non-bailable offense, as authorities are concerned about the possibility of him posing a threat to other individuals.

