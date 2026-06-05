Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Mahesh Kotiyal Assaulted by 2 Women on Premises of Turbhe Police Station; Video Surfaces

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Kotiyal was allegedly assaulted by two women on Friday, June 5, within the premises of the Turbhe Police Station in Navi Mumbai. A video documenting the physical altercation has surfaced on social media, drawing significant attention from local residents and regional political observers. The footage shows police personnel actively stepping in to separate the individuals and de-escalate the confrontation inside the station complex.

Altercation Captured on Video in Navi Mumbai

The video, which circulated widely on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), depicts a heated physical and verbal dispute between Kotiyal and the two unidentified women. During the confrontation, the parties can be heard exchanging verbal abuse before the argument escalated into physical contact. As the scuffle intensified, a police officer on duty intervened by physically stepping between the parties to halt the altercation and restore order within the facility. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Suffering From PCOD Dies After Ward Boy Posing as Doctor Administers Injections at Home in Vashi; Accused Arrested.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Mahesh Kotiyal Assaulted By Two Women

Women attacked Uddhav Thackeray group's Leader Mahesh Kotiyal within the premises of the Turbhe Police Station in Navi Mumbai. Next time, the public will also come out on the streets and give the same treatment to UBT supporters. pic.twitter.com/uSrstF47XN — Saffron Monk (@mangeshspa) June 5, 2026

Background and Context of the Dispute

According to preliminary reports, Kotiyal was present at the Turbhe Police Station in connection with an ongoing legal or administrative matter when the confrontation occurred. The circumstances that led directly to the argument inside the station boundaries remain under investigation. The incident has prompted discussions regarding the security arrangements at local police stations and the sequence of events that permitted a personal dispute to turn physical inside a law enforcement facility. Both sides involved in the altercation have reportedly lodged formal complaints regarding the incident. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Friend’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Over Personal Feud in Taloja.

Official Police Investigation

Navi Mumbai police authorities have confirmed that a thorough probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are currently reviewing the viral social media footage along with internal CCTV logs from the Turbhe Police Station to establish a definitive timeline of the dispute. As of Friday evening, local police administration has not released an official statement specifying the exact cause of the friction or detailing any charges filed as a result of the altercation. Security has been monitored in the area to maintain order.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).