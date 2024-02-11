Thane, February 11: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly throwing acid on his wife following an argument, an official said Sunday. The police on Saturday registered a case under section 326(a) (causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Murder, Disposing Body in Empty Water Tank in Uran

The accused, Ramzan Siddiqu Gazi, allegedly threw acid on his wife Amina Khatun (28) after a heated argument at their home in Panvel on January 20, he said.

The victim, who suffered injuries to her face, is undergoing treatment at her hometown in West Bengal, he said. She lodged a complaint with the Baniapukur police in West Bengal, and the case was transferred to Panvel taluka police, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.