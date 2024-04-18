Mumbai, April 18: The Navi Mumbai police recently arrested two labourers for allegedly stealing gold and cash from a flat in the city. The accused, who are labourers, entered one of the flats in a housing society in Nerul on the pretext of tying scaffoldings for the maintenance work and stole gold and cash. The alleged incident of theft took place last week. The accused are Sajikul Shekabul Sheikh and Mohammad Risal Azrul Sheikh.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, both accused are residents of Koparkhairane. The police arrested the dup on Tuesday, April 16 and later produced them before a court which remanded the two to judicial custody for 14 days. The alleged incident took place on April 11, when the duo were working with a group of labourers at Ishwar Ecstasy Society in Nerul. Father-Son Duo Booked for Duping Navi Mumbai Firm of Rs 22.38 Lakh.

Police officials said that the tenants of the flat were at work when Sajikul and Risal broke in and stole the gold and cash from the flat. An official said the accused entered the flat after realising that it had no residents. After entering the flat, the two made away with gold and cash and kept them in the cupboard locker. The incident came to light when the wife returned home and found her belongings missing from the cupboard.

The police launched a probe into the theft case. They realized that only the labourers who could tie scaffolds could climb, so this area became the line of interrogation. After interrogation, the police arrested the accused. Cops said the duo took six tolas of gold and Rs 2,000 cash. They had hit the loot in the bushes near the society. Forex Trading Fraud in Navi Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Loses Rs 1.22 Crore in Foreign Exchange Trading Fraud.

After recovering the loot, the police seized the gold and cash. Meanwhile, the police are investigating whether both the accused were involved in similar offences at other housing societies.

