Delhi, January 26: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a well-known automaker in India, to reimburse a customer Rs 1 lakh for false information regarding the fuel economy of his vehicle. Rajiv Sharma filed the complaint. He purchased the vehicle in 2004 after being drawn in by commercials that claimed it would get 16–18 km/litre of petrol. Sharma discovered that the car's real mileage was far lower, just 10.2 kilometres per litre, after making the purchase.

"Normally, a prospective purchaser of a car enquires into the fuel efficiency feature of the car as an important aspect and makes a comparative study of different brands/cars in the same segment with respect to their respective fuel efficiency", the NCDRC bench said in its ruling.

We have carefully gone through the advertisement dated 20 October 2004 in this regard, and are of the considered view that it is a misleading advertisement. Issuance of such advertisement amounts to unfair trade practice on the part of the manufacturer and dealer, the ruling further said. Sharma went to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum for help because he felt duped. He asked for a complete reimbursement of Rs 4,00,000, which would cover the car's purchase price, interest, registration costs, and insurance. His appeal was partially approved by the District Forum, which gave him Rs 1 lakh in compensation.

Infuriated by this ruling, Maruti Suzuki filed an appeal with the State Commission. The District Forum's order was supported by the State Commission. The NCDRC, chaired by Justice Inder Jit Singh, was subsequently brought into the matter. Tarun Kumar Tiwari, a lawyer, represented Sharma, while Vipin Singhania and Diwakar represented Maruti Suzuki. Notably, summonses were sent to DD Motors, the dealership where Mr. Sharma bought the automobile, but the business did not show up for court. As a result, the case was determined ex parte, or without their presence, against them.

