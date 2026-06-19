NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to Conduct Nationwide Mock Drill on June 20; 2.5 Lakh Security Personnel Deployed Ahead of June 21 Retest

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and central authorities will conduct a massive, nationwide mock drill on Saturday, June 20, to test security and logistical readiness for the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination. The day-long exercise, scheduled from 9:00 AM until late evening, will involve more than 2.5 lakh security personnel across the country. The initiative follows a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure the smooth, leak-proof conduct of the medical entrance exam on June 21.

Three-Tier Security Cover and Paramilitary Deployment

All designated examination centers have already been formally handed over to the NTA. On the day of the exam, these venues will operate under a strict three-tier security framework. According to official sources, paramilitary forces have been deployed to take direct custody of the question papers and answer booklets, ensuring an uncompromised chain of custody. Local police and district administrations will coordinate alongside state and central government officials to manage the outer security perimeters. Steps To Download NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Online at neet.nta.nic.in.

CCTV Surveillance and Social Media Monitoring

More than 5,000 examination centers nationwide will be placed under continuous CCTV surveillance. The live digital feeds from these cameras will be routed directly to the NTA for real-time monitoring throughout the duration of the test. In tandem with physical security, a specialized high-level monitoring center has been activated to track digital footprints. This center will scan social media platforms and online forums to identify and intercept any suspicious activity, misinformation, or potential malpractice related to the examination. How To Spot Authentic NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam WhatsApp, SMS and Email Alerts.

Background and Candidate Turnout

The high-stakes medical entrance re-test comes amid heightened scrutiny over national examination integrity. Around 22 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the June 21 exam. Testing agencies report that approximately 18 lakh students have already downloaded their admit cards ahead of Sunday's test. Tomorrow’s mock drill serves as a final stress test for investigating bodies, local administrative units, and security agencies, all of which have been placed on high alert to avoid potential vulnerabilities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).