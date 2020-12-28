New Delhi, December 28: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the COVID-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution issued on November 25 till January 31, 2020. The ministry also advised state and union territory governments to "strictly enforce containment measures, SOPs on various activities and COVID Appropriate behaviour and to exercise caution and strict surveillance," said the press release. New Coronavirus Guidelines by MHA From December 1: Strictly Enforce Containment Measures, COVID-Appropriate Behaviour, Centre Tells States.

According to the guidelines, containment zones willcontinue to be demarcated carefully and prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones. COVID- 19 appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced all over the country. The press release directed that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously.

These guidelines were initially applicable till December 31, 2020. However owing to the new coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom, the enforcement of guidelines has been extended till January 31 next year. New Coronavirus Guidelines Issued By MHA From December 1 As Cases Surge: Night Curfews, ‘Covid-Appropriate Behaviour’ In New Rules For States.

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK)," said the press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

