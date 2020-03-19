New Coronavirus Guidelines: No International Flights From March 22; Those Aged Below 10 and Above 65 Must Remain Indoors

People being screened for coronavirus at the Chennai Central Railway Station (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 19: The Government of India on Thursday issued new guidelines in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As per the fresh directive, children aged below 10 years and senior citizens above 65 must remain indoors considering that they are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. The Centre also announced the suspension of all international commercial flights from March 22. Catch Live Updates of All Developments and News Related to Coronavirus Outbreak.

"State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives /govt servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home," said the Press Information Bureau in its statement.

"All children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out. Railways and civil aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category," the government's media arm further added.

On international flights, the government officials said it has been decided to suspend the operations from March 22 for a week's period, to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. The announcement came in the backdrop of several domestic flyers including GoAir and Vistara announcing a halt in their international operations till mid-April.

"No scheduled international commercial passenger flights shall be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week," said Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Luv Aggrawal.

The Centre has also directed the state governments to ensure that private firms are strictly enforcing the work from home programme for their employees. "State governments are being requested to enforce work for home for private sector employees except those working in emergency/essential services," he said.

The Press Information Bureau also announced that the civil aviation department and Indian Railways would be suspending all concessional travels except for students, patients and divyang category.