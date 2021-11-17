New Delhi, Nov 17: An African national was nabbed with 513 grams of heroin worth Rs 5 crore in the international market from the national capital, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, a tip-off was received at the Anti Narcotics Cell Dwarka that an African national is supplying the contraband in the jurisdiction of Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka district.

After this, senior officials constituted a team of four policemen to nab the accused identified as Namdi Ilias Akabueze, a native of Nigeria. Gujarat: Anti-Terrorist Squad Seizes 120 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 600 Crore From Zinzuda Village in Morbi, 3 Arrested

On Tuesday, as per the information received, at around 1.25 p.m. the police team reached Chhath Puja Park, near Ganda Nala Najafgarh in the city.

"After a few minutes a team of Anti-Narcotics Cell/CAIF Dwarka apprehended that African national," the official said.

He said that the accused was searched in the presence of ACP, Najafgarh Dwarka and due procedure was followed as described in the NDPS act.

The police arrested the accused under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

As the accused was residing in Mohan Garden area of Delhi, a case has also been registered against his landlord.

During interrogation, the Nigerian national disclosed that he was an intruder and came to India through Bangladesh in 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka District) Shankar Choudhary said further interrogation is going on to nab the source of the recovered drugs and its buyers and the entire chain of backward and forward links related to the crime.

Choudhary had recently launched 'Operation Varchasva' to make Dwarka area crime free.

Since the launch of the operation, several gangsters, snatchers and robbers have been arrested.

