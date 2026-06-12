New IRCTC Website Coming by July 15? Student’s Complaint Prompts Ashwini Vaishnaw To Announce Major Upgrade (Watch Video)

The long-awaited upgrade to the IRCTC ticket booking platform may finally be on the way. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that a New IRCTC Website is expected to be launched by July 15 after a student's complaint about the platform's persistent booking issues went viral.

The announcement came during an interaction with students at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur. During the session, a student raised concerns about the captcha system and booking difficulties faced by railway passengers, especially during Tatkal ticket reservations. ‘We Are Truly Honoured’: MapmyIndia Thanks Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for Praising Swadeshi Navigation App ‘Mappls’ And Its Advanced Features.

Student Complaint Leads to Surprise Announcement

A video from the event has gained widespread attention on social media. In the clip, Vaishnaw is seen calling a railway official on the spot after hearing the student's concerns. The minister informed the official that students were demanding a better IRCTC platform and asked whether a revamped website could be prepared within 30 days.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Promises New IRCTC Website by July 15

🚨 STUDENTS : Sir, IRCTC website is buggy especially its captcha. Ashwini Vaishnav immediately called Software Team 😳 "Hello, All Students are demanding New IRCTC website. Please Launch it within 30 days. It should be ready by 15th July" 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/IPAwhqUI6q — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) June 11, 2026

Following the brief discussion, he announced that the New IRCTC Website would be launched by July 15, drawing applause from the audience.

Why Passengers Want a New IRCTC Website

For years, users have complained about website crashes, slow loading times, OTP issues, and booking failures during high-demand periods. Tatkal bookings remain one of the biggest pain points, with heavy traffic often causing delays and failed transactions. IRCTC Fined INR 10 Lakh Over Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express After Passenger Complaint.

With nearly 88% of railway tickets now being booked through digital channels, the performance and reliability of the IRCTC platform have become increasingly important for millions of passengers.

Railway Digital Reforms Continue

The website upgrade is part of a broader digital transformation drive within Indian Railways. Recently, IRCTC introduced an AI-powered food monitoring system across more than 800 railway kitchens to improve hygiene and food quality standards.

The government has also been strengthening online security by deactivating over 3 crore IRCTC accounts and suspending nearly 2.94 crore accounts for revalidation during 2025.

What Users Can Expect

While detailed features of the New IRCTC Website have not yet been revealed, passengers are hoping for faster ticket booking, improved server performance, easier login processes, smoother Tatkal reservations, and a more user-friendly interface.

If launched on schedule, the revamped platform could significantly improve the online railway ticket booking experience for millions of Indian Railways passengers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).