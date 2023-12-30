Chennai, December 30: The Chennai traffic police have announced various traffic arrangements for New Year’s Eve, as many people are expected to visit Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach and other areas in the city. The police have also warned of strict enforcement of rules to prevent accidents and violations.

According to the police, all the flyovers in the city will be closed from 10 pm on December 31, 2023, to 6 am on January 1, 2024. The Foreshore Service Road will also be closed during the same time, and parking of vehicles will not be allowed along the road. The vehicles will have to exit through the Lighthouse Junction, the Indian Express reported. New Year 2024 Sentiments, Traditions and Practices – 5 Things You Should Do on New Year's Day To Bring Good Luck and Prosperity.

The stretch from Kamarajar Salai to the Victory War Memorial to the lighthouse will be closed from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. The vehicles coming from different directions and headed towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted to alternative routes. The police have provided a detailed list of the diversions and the junctions where they will be implemented.

The entire loop road from South Canal Bank Road up to Lighthouse Junction will be closed for traffic as and when required. The MTC buses bound to the north and south sides will also be diverted accordingly. The police have made parking arrangements at various locations, including Swami Sivananda Salai, Wallajah Road, Bharathi Salai, PWD Office Road, Dr Besant Road, Lloyds Road and the Queen Mary’s College campus. How To Wish 'Happy New Year' in Different Languages? Get New Year 2024 Greetings and Messages in English, French, Spanish and Other Languages.

The police will use automatic number plate recognition cameras and CCTV cameras to detect violations under the Motor Vehicle Act and generate automatic challans. They will also enforce rules on driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, rash driving, triple riding, riding without helmets and noise pollution on the eve of New Year celebrations. The police have urged the public to cooperate with them and celebrate responsibly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).