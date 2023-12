Mumbai, December 30: In order to avoid traffic snarls and congestion on New Year's Eve, the Mumbai traffic police have issued regulatory and prohibitory orders for areas and roads near Juhu Beach. The orders will remain in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1. "Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the 'NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION' eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road," Mumbai traffic police said in an official statement on Friday. New Year 2024: More Than 15,000 Policemen To Be Deployed in Mumbai To Ensure Safety Amid Celebrations on December 31

"There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs," further read the official statement by the Mumbai traffic police.

Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory

In order to facilitate smooth flow of traffic and to ensure safety of the pedestrian during the New Year Celebrations near Marine Drive, certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 6. pm of 31st Dec til 6 am. of 1st January, 2024.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/QrVAPanw5h — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 29, 2023

In order to facilitate smooth flow of traffic and to ensure safety of the pedestrian during the New Year Celebrations, traffic regulations would be implemented on the below mentioned roads from 6 pm,31st Dec to 6 am on 1st January, 2024. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/VN5zkBByDD — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 29, 2023

The statement mentioned that there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj Sahani Road (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai and there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Road from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai. As per the official statement, the Juhu Tara Road shall also have 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles from Juhu Koliwada Junction to B.P. Patel Junction (both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.