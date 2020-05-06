New York Based Fitness Expert Larry Greenfield Announces the Launch of His New Personal Website

LatestLY Logo (Photo Credits: File Photos)

Larry Greenfield, a New York-based fitness coach announces the launch of his website, featuring a blog section where he can share his know-how in the evolving fitness and nutrition space.

New York, NY, Startup Fortune, May 3, 2020: Fitness coaching expert from New York, Larry Greenfield, magnifies his reach online, giving valuable perspectives on fitness and nutrition for people over 40 years old. Mr. Greenfield announced the launch of his website today and stated, “It’s what I’m passionate about: staying healthy and helping people get into the shape of their life.”

Larry Greenfield will use his website to share the lessons learned over a fitness career that has lasted more than two decades, offering personal training routines specifically for people over 40. Larry’s philosophy of empowerment is built on a simple process where he considers his clients’ energy levels, preferences, body composition, availability of equipment, and lifestyle.

It is estimated that for every decade after 40, caloric intake should decrease by 1%. A person’s body at 40 doesn’t burn fat or build muscles as it did back in their 20s.

Likewise, when the body is subjected to increased physical activity at this age, the results show a significant risk reduction of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other terminal illnesses. An average weekly total of 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as running, fast-paced walking, swimming, among other activities, are usually recommended. One of the best ways to ease into a weekly routine is to attach exercise goals to an underlying motivation.

This positive association keeps people going as there’s a need to stay healthy in order to fulfill their ambitions. At 40, it is crucial to have a physical evaluation prior to starting a fitness routine. “Start low and go slow” is a common phrase used among people in this age group.

Mr. Greenfield further explained, “It’s very important to build healthy habits gradually without making any drastic changes in lifestyle that are not sustainable in the end. Many of my clients have tried dieting and got no results, so we often have to work with mindset blocks and overriding those old patterns of thinking. You have to eat in order to lose weight. It sounds like a no brainer, but many people still don’t believe it.”

In addition to his extensive success as a certified fitness coach, Larry Greenfield is also an art lover and a huge supporter of the New York Foundation for the Arts.

