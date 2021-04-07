Chandigarh, April 7: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government Punjab on Wednesday imposed a night curfew till April 30. The night curfew has been imposed in Punjab from 9 pm to 5 am across the entire State. In the wake of the current coronavirus situation, the Punjab government has also banned all political gatherings in the State. India Records Over 1.15 Lakh COVID-19 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest-Ever Single Day Spike Till Now.

On Tuesday, Punjab reported 2,924 fresh COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths in a single day. With the latest rise, the infection tally rose to 2,57,057 while the death toll rose to 7,216. According to the health bulletin, Mohali reported a maximum of 521 cases, followed by 401 in Ludhiana, 307 in Jalandhar, 290 in Patiala and 248 in Amritsar. Health authorities informed that there are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 357 are on oxygen support. A total of 61,45,532 samples have been collected for testing so far.

Here's the tweet:

Punjab Government imposes night curfew from 9pm-5am across the entire State till April 30, also bans political gatherings in the State pic.twitter.com/8lKIXxF3MP — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

On Tuesday, the Centre said that Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh are still the cause of maximum concern because of the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported there daily. At a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is concerning because of its share in the total number of cases as well as in total deaths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).