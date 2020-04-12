Nihang Attack: Doctors at PGI Chandigarh Reattach ASI Harjeet Singh's Hand Chopped Off During Coronavirus Lockdown in Patiala

Site where Nihangs attack policemen (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, April 12: Hours after a group of Nihangs chopped off a hand of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police on Sunday, doctors of PGI Chandigarh reattached his hand. The Nihangs attacked a police party in Patiala town on being asked about curfew permission during the coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, a group of seven armed Nihangs, who were travelling in a vehicle, were asked to stop at a vegetable market in Patiala. Nihangs Attack Punjab Policemen in Patiala, Cop's Hand Chopped Off, Seven Arrested.

In retaliation, the Nihang Singh’s attacked police personnel and government employees deployed there with sharp-edged weapons. In the clash, ASI Harjit Singh’s hand was chopped off while six others sustained multiple injuries. After committing the crime, the Nihang Singhs fled from the spot. Coronavirus Live Updates:

Hours later, police arrested nine people, including a woman in connection with the case from a Gurudwara in Punjab's Balbera village. The police also recovered Sharp objects, automatic weapons, and petrol bombs along with Rs 35 lakh in cash from the gurudwara, reported India Today. Punjab Chief Minister appreciated the Punjab Police for arresting the culprits.

On Friday, the Punjab government extended the lockdown until May 1 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Till now, 151 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven deaths were also reported in the state. Meanwhile, in India, the number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 8,447 on Sunday. The death toll also increased to 273 in India.