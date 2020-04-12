Nihangs Attack Punjab Policemen in Patiala, Cop's Hand Chopped Off, Seven Arrested

Site where Nihangs attack policemen (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, April 12: In a bloody clash in Punjab, an Assistant Sub-Inspector's (ASI) hand was chopped off and three others got grievous injuries on Sunday when a group of Nihang Sikhs attacked them in Patiala town on being asked about curfew permission, police said. A group of seven armed Nihangs, who were travelling in a vehicle, were asked to stop at a vegetable market in Patiala. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 12.

"They were asked to show the curfew pass. They got angered and in retaliation, they attacked police personnel and government employees deployed there with sharp-edged weapons," a police official said. An Assistant Sub-Inspector's hand was chopped off, while six others sustained multiple injuries. After the crime, the Nihangs fled from the scene. They were later arrested from Gurdwara Khichri Sahib, after a scuffle between the police and Nihangs. Lockdown in India to be Extended by 2 More Weeks, PM Narendra Modi Agrees With State CMs in Video-Conference on COVID-19.

One of them was injured in police firing and was being taken to a hospital for treatment, said Special Chief Secretary K.B.S. Sidhu in a tweet. He said out of the seven, five were involved in the attack on police officials. "In an unfortunate incident today morning, a group of Nihangs injured a few police officers and a Mandi Board official at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand got cut-off has reached PGI Chandigarh," Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta informed in a tweet.