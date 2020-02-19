Nikita Kaul, Wife of Martyred Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal, All Set to Join Indian Army

Martyred Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal's wife Nikita Kaul to join Indian Army (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dehradun, February 19: Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal, the widow of martyred Major Vibhuti Dhoundial, has cleared the Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Nitika Kaul is now waiting for the merit list. She will be joining the Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Chennai in April this year. After 11 months of training, Nikita will join the Indian Army as a commissioned officer. Major VS Dhoundiyal Funeral: Last Respects to Army Jawan Martyred in Pulwama Encounter, Wife Seen Saluting Braveheart; Watch Video.

Speaking to CNN News18, Nikita said, “I filled the SSC form six months after Vibhu's martyrdom. It was my way to heal. When I wrote the exam and gave the interview, I could feel what he would have felt when he wrote his SSC.” Currently, Nikita is working with a Noida-based MNC.” Once named in the merit list, she will quit the job. Gauri Mahadik, Widow of Indian Army's Major Prasad Mahadik Tops SSB, Says 'Will Serve With Same Dedication'.

Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal attained martyrdom on February 17, 2019, in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama. He was posted with 55 Rashtriya Rifles. Major Dhoundiyal, a resident of Dehradun, was among four Army men martyred in the encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. The encounter took place just a short distance away from the spot where 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack on February 14, 2019. Major Dhoundial was martyred almost nine months after his marriage with Nikita

The Indian Army recently relaxes the age limit for the widows of the soldiers, Currently, for widows of defence personnel, the age limit is 35 years.