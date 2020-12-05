New Delhi, December 4: There will be no Bharat Bandh on December 5. Notably, Tribal Army, an organisation working for the tribal people, had called for Bharat Bandh on December 5 in support of farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws. As farmers' unions on Friday called for Bharat Bandh on December 8 against the controversial laws, Tribal has extended its support to the nationwide strike on Tuesday.

Notably, "December 5 Bharat Bandh" was starting to trend on Twitter moments after Tribal Army gave a call for a nationwide strike on Saturday. Twiteratti's were also retweeting Tribal Army and its founder Hansraj Meena's tweets regarding Bharat bandh. The Tribal Army is now supporting the Bharat Bandh call by farmers' unions on December 8. Bharat Bandh Called by Protesting Farmers on December 8 Demanding Complete Rollback of New Farm Laws.

Tribal Army's founder Hansraj Meena in a tweet said that the earlier call of Bharat Bandh on December 5 was taken back and now he and his organisation is supporting farmers' nationwide strike on Tuesday. Meena took the decision of announcing Bharat Bandh on December 5 after having a discussion with former IAS officer Suryapratap. December 5 Bharat Bandh Trends on Twitter After Tribal Army Calls For Nationwide Strike in Support of Farmers' Protest.

Tweet by Tribal Army Founder Hansraj Meena:

राजधानी दिल्ली में किसान कई दिनों से कड़कती ठंड में बैठा था। मजबूरन इसी शिकन को लेकर मेरी और यूपी के पूर्व आईएएस सूर्यप्रताप जी से बातचीत हुई। उन्होंने 5 दिसम्बर को भारत बंद करने का ऐलान का सुझाव दिया। हमनें दो दिनों में लोगों में जागरूकता फैलाई। लेकिन अब #8दिसम्बर_भारत_बंद हैं। — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, farmers' unions on Friday announced Bharat Bandh on December 8. The announcement was made by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the leading agrarian bodies involved in the agitation. The call for shutdown comes a day after the government met the farmer leaders for seven hours at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. According to farmers, the laws would dismantle the APMCs, thereby diluting the MSP (minimum support prices) system of procurement.

