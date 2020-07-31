Dehradun, July 31: The Uttarakhand government relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown norms in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts for the weekend due to the observance of two major festivals. In view of Eid al-Azha and Raksha Bandhan celebrations, no shutdown would be imposed in the three regions.

Eid al-Azha, also known as Bakra Eid, would be observed by Muslims based in Uttarakhand and most other parts of India tomorrow. Mass congregational prayers are not permitted, but namaz with restricted number of devotees under social distancing norms is permitted in some states and union territories. Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

The Uttarakhand government, in the guidelines for Eid issued on July 25, said local administration officials will speak to clerics and religious authorities on the arrangements that could be made. The mass congregations, similar to the previous years, is not permitted due to the risk of virus transmission.

#Uttarakhand: No lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts on August 1 & 2, due to Eid-ul-Azha and Rakshabandhan — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

The norms were eased on Sunday, August 2, as well as several families may visit each other ahead of Raksha Bandhan. The festival will be observed on August 3 this year. It celebrates the sacred relation of siblings, with sisters tying a knot on the wrists of their brothers on this occasion.

Even as the lockdown norms are eased over the weekend, the adherence to COVID-19 safety norms remain mandatory. Community members are required to maintain social distance and wear face masks.

