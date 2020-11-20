Bhopal, November 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday rules out a statewide lockdown. The statement from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan came after media reports claimed that the Madhya Pradesh government had been mulling imposing lockdown in some parts of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister rejected reports of fresh lockdown in the state. Curfew Imposed in Bhopal And Jabalpur? Old Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Going Viral to Spread Fake News of Complete Lockdown.

Chouhan decided against lockdown after holding a meeting with seven district collectors and other officials over the coronavirus situation. The state has so far recorded 1,88,018 coronavirus cases, including 3,129. A total of 1,363 cases and 14 fatalities were reported yesterday. A total of 887 patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,75,089. Cow Cabinet: Shivraj Singh Chouhan-Led Madhya Pradesh Government Forms New Cabinet For the Protection of Cows, Check Details.

An old video of Chouhan announcing lockdown in Jabalpur and Bhopal was going viral earlier today. However, the video is 8 months old and no fresh lockdown has been declared in Jabalpur and Bhopal. There had been unconfirmed reports that the state government could announce a total shutdown in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur.

