Noida Fire: Viral Videos Show Fire Brigade Water Appearing To Reach Only 6th Floor As Blaze Rages on 12th Floor of Ivy County Society

A dramatic video from a major fire at Ivy County Housing Society in Noida's Sector 75 has gone viral on social media, with many users questioning firefighting capabilities after footage appeared to show water from a fire tender reaching only up to the sixth floor while flames continued to rage on the 12th floor.

The fire broke out on Friday morning in a flat located on the 12th floor of Tower A at the high-rise residential complex. Videos from the scene showed thick smoke and flames engulfing a portion of the apartment, drawing widespread attention online. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at IVY County Society in Sector 75, Panic Grips Residents As Flames Engulf 12th-Floor Flat (Watch Video).

Noida High-Rise Fire

Water from the fire tender is reaching up to the sixth floor to douse the fire on the 12th floor of a high rise in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/U9dKiJ1W5N — Piyush Rai (@PiyushRaiUP65) June 5, 2026

>12वें फ्लोर पर आग लगी >6वें फ्लोर तक पानी जा पा रहा यह देश के सबसे तेजी से उभरते शहर नोएडा के हाल हैं। यहां हर दूसरी बिल्डिंग हाईराइज है। तब भी फर्स्ट कॉल पर जो दमकल गाड़ी भेजी गई, वह होली की पिचकारी जैसी साबित हुई। बाद में हाइड्रोलिक मशीन ने आकर आग बुझाई। https://t.co/6MxDdo7DI8 pic.twitter.com/xSX4l3up0e — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 5, 2026

थाना सेक्टर-113 क्षेत्रांतर्गत सेक्टर-75 में AC में शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लगने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई। सूचना प्राप्त होते ही स्थानीय पुलिस एवं फायर सर्विस यूनिट द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाने का कार्य प्रारंभ किया गया। फायर सर्विस यूनिट द्वारा घर में… pic.twitter.com/g8FiihsvYP — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 5, 2026

The viral clip particularly caught attention because water being sprayed from a fire engine appeared unable to directly reach the upper floors of the building. Social media users raised concerns about the challenges of combating fires in high-rise structures and whether sufficient equipment was available to tackle such emergencies.

However, authorities said emergency teams acted swiftly after receiving information about the incident. According to Noida Police, the fire was caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner. Local police and fire service personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched rescue and firefighting operations. Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: 17 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Dead in Delhi Restaurant Blaze.

Despite the alarming visuals, firefighters successfully rescued all occupants trapped inside the flat. A husband, wife and their children were safely evacuated from the apartment during the operation.

The fire department deployed six fire engines to control the blaze. Officials eventually succeeded in extinguishing the fire completely and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring flats in the residential tower.

The incident occurred in the Sector 113 police station area. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported.

While the viral video focused on water apparently reaching only the sixth floor, firefighting teams used multiple methods and resources to bring the blaze under control. The operation concluded successfully with all residents rescued and the fire fully extinguished.

The incident has reignited discussions around fire safety preparedness in high-rise residential buildings, particularly the challenges firefighters face while responding to emergencies on upper floors.

Officials have confirmed that the situation is under control and that no loss of life occurred. Further assessment of property damage is underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).